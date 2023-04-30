Summit Financial LLC Sells 91 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3 %

BLK traded up $8.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $671.20. 529,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $667.39 and a 200 day moving average of $691.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

