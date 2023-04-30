Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 419 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $368.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $515.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.95.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

