Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Union Pacific
In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Stock Performance
NYSE:UNP opened at $195.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.
Union Pacific Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
