Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $245.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.93.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

