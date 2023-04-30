Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $857,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.82 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

