Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 23,854 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MQY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 316,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 128,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $136,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $11.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

