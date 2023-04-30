Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $287.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

