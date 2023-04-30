Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $46.64.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

