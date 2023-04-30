Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $160,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.