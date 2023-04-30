Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.22-$7.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.90-$1.98 EPS.

Sun Communities Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE SUI traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $138.93. 668,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $182.57.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

