Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $39,545.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $39,545.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $295,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 15,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,928.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,929 shares of company stock worth $120,609,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

