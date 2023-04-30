Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE SU opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

