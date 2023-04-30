SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,720,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 10,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SunPower Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $13.22 on Friday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SunPower by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

