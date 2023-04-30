Surgery Partners (SGRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Surgery Partners has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. On average, analysts expect Surgery Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

SGRY opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $333,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $69,897.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

