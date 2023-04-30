Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.98–$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.34 million.

Surmodics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 127,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,793. The firm has a market cap of $325.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.02. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Surmodics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 43,901 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Surmodics in the first quarter worth $1,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Surmodics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

