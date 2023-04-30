Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $26,000 Stock Position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) by 147.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.02% of Motus GI worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of MOTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. 15,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,240. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motus GI Profile

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

(Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.