Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in urban-gro by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in urban-gro in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in urban-gro by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in urban-gro by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in urban-gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Get urban-gro alerts:

urban-gro Price Performance

urban-gro stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,054. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. urban-gro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About urban-gro

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

(Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.