Susquehanna Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $84.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BYD. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.47.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.2 %

BYD opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.78. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.89%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,106,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,161 shares of company stock worth $33,336,098 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

