Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 903,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sylvamo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLVM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.15). Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sylvamo will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

In other Sylvamo news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl L. Meyers acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $491,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,879,000 after purchasing an additional 235,187 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,597,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 1,131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,059,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,915,000 after purchasing an additional 973,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 1,015.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 772,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 703,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 758,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200,703 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Further Reading

