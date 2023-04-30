T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,431,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,129. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.55.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

