Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.82-1.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of SKT traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. 3,102,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,840. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,308,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,707,000 after buying an additional 55,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after buying an additional 60,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after buying an additional 293,071 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.