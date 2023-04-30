TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,396 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $53,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

