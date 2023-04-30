TD Asset Management Inc Has $55.98 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $55,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.10 and its 200-day moving average is $180.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.