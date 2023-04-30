TD Asset Management Inc Has $63.51 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,416,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,899 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.29% of Trade Desk worth $63,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,582,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,558,000 after acquiring an additional 872,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 654,410 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,709 shares of company stock worth $58,092,494 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

