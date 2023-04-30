TD Asset Management Inc Has $68.51 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,707,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234,158 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.98% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $68,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,768,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,795 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,966,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

BEP opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

