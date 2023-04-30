TD Asset Management Inc Has $75.57 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.62% of Domino’s Pizza worth $75,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $317.47 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.31.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

