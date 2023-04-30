TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $72,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

