TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 582,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $60,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 794,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,558,000 after purchasing an additional 198,495 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.38.

EXPD stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average is $107.21. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

