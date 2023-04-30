TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 471,312 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Salesforce worth $79,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $198.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The company has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 944.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $64,592.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,053.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,856 shares of company stock worth $9,004,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

