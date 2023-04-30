TD Asset Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,221,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,457,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.39% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

Ball Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $53.18 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

