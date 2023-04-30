TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,118,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,055 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $65,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.48 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

