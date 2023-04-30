TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522,337 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Prologis worth $58,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $170.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

