TD Securities Boosts Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target to C$24.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS MNARF opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in owning a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on March 1, 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

