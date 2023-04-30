TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 65,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDH

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TDH by 1,197.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124,138 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in TDH during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TDH during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

TDH Stock Up 7.4 %

TDH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. 341,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,021. TDH has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

Featured Articles

