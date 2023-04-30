Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.70–$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.55–$0.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $26.53. 4,524,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,745. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $571,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,634,974.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.