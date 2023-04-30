Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Teleflex worth $34,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.08.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.52. 284,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,600. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $294.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.