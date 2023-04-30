Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Teleflex worth $34,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.08.
Teleflex Stock Performance
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.
Teleflex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.
Teleflex Profile
Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teleflex (TFX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.