Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.17. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,585,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after buying an additional 280,250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $5,158,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

