Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $1.24 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Terra has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00004336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $326.17 million and approximately $27.65 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003804 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001436 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 262,852,435 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

