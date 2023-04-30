Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $1.25 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $327.97 million and $25.24 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00004238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003750 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001434 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 262,723,757 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

