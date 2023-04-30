Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,926 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty comprises about 2.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.27% of Terreno Realty worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after acquiring an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $96,080,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

TRNO opened at $61.59 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $77.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

