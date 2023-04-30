Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Bank of America

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.49. The company has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

