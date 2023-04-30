The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $30.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in AES by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in AES by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 94,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 65,674 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in AES by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 183,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 13,838.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

