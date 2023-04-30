The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $293.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $336.42.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CI stock opened at $253.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.