The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is MTM Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.0% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.