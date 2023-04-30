The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.64-$4.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68 billion-$3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.09. 494,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,288. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,188,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,900. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after purchasing an additional 55,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 898,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,566,000 after purchasing an additional 49,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

See Also

