The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

