The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after acquiring an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.35.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

