Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $627.91.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $554.90 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $560.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.