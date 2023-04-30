Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.09.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More

