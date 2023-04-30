Tomra Systems ASA Announces Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance

TMRAY opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

Featured Articles

